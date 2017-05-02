Cavaliers’ LeBron James Grabs Fan’s Beer During Game 1 Win Vs. Raptors

Share this:

For a moment, it looked like LeBron James was going to enjoy a cold one during Game 1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ second-round NBA playoff series with the Toronto Raptors.

Late in the third quarter, James was fouled on his way to the basket and ran toward the sideline in excitement. James then stopped, grabbed a beer out of a fan’s hands and nearly took a swig.

James, of course, was just fooling around, but it still was a pretty funny moment.

This hardly was James’ only highlight Monday night at Quicken Loans Arena. Early in the contest, he received an off-the-backboard feed from Kyrie Irving and slammed home an emphatic dunk.

Kyrie OFF THE GLASS to LeBron! 😳🔨 #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/J5Gm6fNA0z — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 1, 2017

James and the Cavs would go on to top the Raptors 116-105 to take a 1-0 series lead.

