Cavaliers vs. Raptors Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 3 Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Cleveland Cavaliers can take a commanding 3-0 NBA playoff series lead if they top the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

The Cavs picked up the first two games of the Eastern Conference semifinals matchup with two dominant wins at Quicken Loans Arena. But the Raptors hope a return to Toronto will bring better luck and help them get back in the series.

Here’s how you can watch Cavaliers vs. Raptors online.

When: Friday, May 5, at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images