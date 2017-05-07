Cavaliers vs. Raptors Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 4 Online

Share this:

The Toronto Raptors have looked completely overmatched in their NBA Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and one more loss will end their postseason run.

The Raptors take on the Cavs in a must-win Game 4 at Air Canada Centre on Sunday afternoon after losing their first three games against Cleveland by an average of almost 15 points.

Toronto also is expected to be without All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry, who dressed but didn’t play in Game 3 and is listed as doubtful for Game 4 with a left ankle sprain.

Here’s how you can watch Cavaliers vs. Raptors online.

When: Sunday, May 7, at 3:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

