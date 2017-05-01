Cavaliers Vs. Raptors Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Games 1 Online

Share this:

LeBron James’ quest to reach his seventh straight NBA Finals resumes Monday night when the Cleveland Cavaliers battle the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of the Eastern Confernce seminfinals at Quicken Loans Arena.

The Cavs swept the Indiana Pacers during the first round of the playoffs, while the Raptors defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

Cleveland took three out of four from Toronto during the regular season, and eliminated the Raptors during the 2016 Eastern Conference finals in six games.

The Raptors are 1-11 all time in the first game of playoff series. The Cavaliers are 15-1 at home in the Eastern Conference playoffs since 2015.

Here’s how you can watch Raptors vs. Cavaliers online.

When: Monday, May 1, at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT Drama

