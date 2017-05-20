Cavs’ J.R. Smith Nails Wild Halftime Buzzer-Beater In Game 2 Vs. Celtics

Share this:

The Cleveland Cavaliers simply overpowered the Boston Celtics in the first half of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.

The Cavs took a 41-point lead into the break, capped off by this circus shot by J.R. Smith to beat the halftime buzzer.

In typical Smith fashion, the charismatic guard appeared to have something to say to the TD Garden crowd following his ridiculous bucket.

We’re not sure what Smith said, but we imagine it wasn’t anything Celtics fans would appreciate.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images