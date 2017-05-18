Cavs’ J.R. Smith Thinks Celtics Might Throw ‘Cheap Shots’ In Game 2

Share this:

The Cleveland Cavaliers embarrassed the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Thanks to an offensive onslaught led by LeBron James, the Cavaliers cruised to a 117-104 victory Wednesday night at TD Garden.

J.R. Smith knows Boston has its back against the wall heading into Game 2 on Friday night, and the Cavs guard expects the C’s to up the physicality in an attempt to even the series.

“Whenever their backs are up against the wall, they tend to play better, just like we do,” Smith said of the Celtics, as transcribed by CBS Sports. “So, we just got to expect that and understand there might be dirty plays, might be cheap shots or whatever coming from the other side, just because they’re fighting for their lives at this point. So, we just got to keep doing what we’ve been doing.”

We have a feeling the defending NBA champions will be ready for whatever the Celtics throw at them in Game 2.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images