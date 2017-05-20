Cavs’ LeBron James Not In Top 3 Of MVP Voting For First Time Since 2008

Share this:

LeBron James might still be the best player in the NBA, but he wasn’t among the finalists for the 2017 NBA Most Valuable Player award.

The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar forward has won the annual award, which is voted on by the media, four times in his career. This season marks the first time James has not finished in the top three of the MVP voting since the 2007-08 campaign.

James averaged 26.4 points, 8.7 assists and 8.6 rebounds per game this season.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets guard James Harden and San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard are the MVP finalists.

The MVP winner will be announced June 26 during the league’s first-ever awards show.

Here’s the complete list of awards finalists.

