Cavs Player Believes JaVale McGee Not Smart Enough To Play In NBA Finals

The 2017 NBA Finals haven’t even started and the Cleveland Cavaliers already are talking trash about a Golden State Warriors player.

Sure, the Cavs have taken jabs at the Warriors all season after Cleveland erased a 3-1 series deficit to beat Golden State in last year’s NBA Finals, but this latest bout is different.

ESPN.com’s Dave McMenamin, speaking on a recent episode of “The Basketball Analogy” podcast with Brian Windhorst, Tom Haberstroh, Tim MacMahon and Big Wos, shared an interesting quote from an unnamed Cavs player on Warriors center JaVale McGee.

“I had a Cavs player disagree with your opinion of McGee, Brian,” McMenamin said. “He postulated to me that he doesn’t even think McGee’s gonna be able to get on the court or certainly not stay on the court because he doesn’t think he’s quote, unquote ‘smart enough’ to be able to play in this series.”

Woah.

McGee, to his credit, has played a bit better than expected in the playoffs so far. He’s found success in pick-and-roll situations and has taken advantage of defenses not paying attention to him by going to the basket for easy alley-oops.

The veteran center even scored 16 points against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.

Sure, McGee should find it tougher to be a factor against the Cavs and their frontcourt of Tristan Thompson, Kevin Love and others. But saying he’s not intelligent enough to play in this series is taking things too far.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images