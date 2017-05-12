Celtics Arrive To Arena Dressed In All Black Ahead Of Game 6 Vs. Wizards

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Celtics have a chance to end the Washington Wizards’ season Friday night, and judging from their pregame attire, it looks like they mean business.

Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley and the rest of the Celtics arrived to Verizon Center ahead of Game 6 wearing all black, the typical garb worn to a funeral.

Celtics arrive in all black tonight. Not a coincidence. Coverage on @CSNNE starts at 6:00 #celticstalk pic.twitter.com/bRT1Zwyvi3 — Nathan Long (@Mr_Nate_Long) May 12, 2017

Sound familiar? That’s because the Wizards first employed the all-black clothing theme before a regular-season contest against the Celtics back in January. And Washington point guard John Wall didn’t hide the message behind the threads.

John Wall and Kief Morris arrive in all black for Wizards-Celtics. pic.twitter.com/LMEoRulMKA — Chase Hughes (@chasehughesCSN) January 24, 2017

Me to John Wall: "All black everything?"

Wall: "A black everything. A fun-er-ral!"

Beal in background: "Yaa." — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) January 24, 2017

Well played, Celtics. Well played.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images