Celtics Arrive To Arena Dressed In All Black Ahead Of Game 6 Vs. Wizards

The Boston Celtics have a chance to end the Washington Wizards’ season Friday night, and judging from their pregame attire, it looks like they mean business.
Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley and the rest of the Celtics arrived to Verizon Center ahead of Game 6 wearing all black, the typical garb worn to a funeral.
Sound familiar? That’s because the Wizards first employed the all-black clothing theme before a regular-season contest against the Celtics back in January. And Washington point guard John Wall didn’t hide the message behind the threads.
Well played, Celtics. Well played.
