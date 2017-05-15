NESN Sports Today

Celtics Believe Home-Court Advantage Will Play Pivotal Role In Game 7

by on Sun, May 14, 2017 at 11:34PM
1,599

The Boston Celtics went after the best record in the NBA’s Eastern Conference exactly for this reason.

The Celtics will face the Washington Wizards in a winner-take-all Game 7 on Monday night, and they’ll be playing the game on their home court thanks to that record.

NESN.com’s Courtney Cox caught up with Isaiah Thomas, Al Horford and Avery Bradley at practice Sunday, and the C’s believe that the crowd at TD Garden will give them a huge boost in the biggest game of their season.

To hear from Celtics practice, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s Untied Bank.

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN