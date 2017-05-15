Celtics Believe Home-Court Advantage Will Play Pivotal Role In Game 7

Share this:

The Boston Celtics went after the best record in the NBA’s Eastern Conference exactly for this reason.

The Celtics will face the Washington Wizards in a winner-take-all Game 7 on Monday night, and they’ll be playing the game on their home court thanks to that record.

NESN.com’s Courtney Cox caught up with Isaiah Thomas, Al Horford and Avery Bradley at practice Sunday, and the C’s believe that the crowd at TD Garden will give them a huge boost in the biggest game of their season.

To hear from Celtics practice, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s Untied Bank.