Celtics Coach Brad Stevens Calls 2016-17 Season A ‘Good Step Forward’

by on Fri, May 26, 2017 at 12:31AM
The Boston Celtics 2016-17 season has come to an end after losing game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Cleveland Cavaliers, dropping the series 4-1.

After the game Celtics coach Brad Stevens called the season a “good step forward” as a whole, but believes Boston could have played better at home at TD Garden in the ECF.

To hear more from Stevens about the future of the Celtics, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.

