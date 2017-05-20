Celtics Face Largest Halftime Deficit In NBA Playoff History As Cavs Dominate Early

Share this:

BOSTON — The Celtics couldn’t have played any worse in the first half of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals. And like all great teams do, the Cleveland Cavaliers made their opponent pay for its dismal performance.

The Cavs routed the Celtics in the first half Friday night at TD Garden to enter the break with a 72-31 lead. It set a record for the largest halftime lead in NBA playoff history.

Cavaliers forward LeBron James led the way with a game-high 22 points through two quarters. Celtics star Isaiah Thomas scored just two points on 0-for-6 shooting despite playing 18 of 24 first-half minutes.

The Celtics are well on their way to losing the first two games at home to start a playoff series for the second time this postseason. They were able to recover from that deficit in a six-game first-round series win over the Chicago Bulls.

Finding that same success against the Cavaliers seems like a near-impossible task.

