Celtics Celebrated Game 3 Win With ‘Stoked’ Isaiah Thomas Via FaceTime

The Boston Celtics had just scored a monumental upset of the defending NBA champions in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.

But before they started the locker room celebration, the C’s had to make an important phone call.

Point guard Isaiah Thomas was ruled out for the remainder of the postseason Saturday with a right hip injury, which means he wasn’t in Cleveland on Sunday to witness the Celtics stun the Cavaliers on Avery Bradley’s game-winning 3-pointer. Shortly after the victory, though, Thomas’ teammates used the help of technology to share the awesome moment with their star point guard back in Boston.

From The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach:

“Moments after the Celtics got to their locker room afterward, they made a FaceTime video call to Thomas, who seemed even more thrilled than they were. They told him they were fighting for him. They told him to get healthy.

“‘He was very stoked,’ (Celtics forward Jae) Crowder said, smiling. ‘He was happy and smiling and yelling. You know him, he was yelling and (stuff) on the phone.'”

Thomas is a passionate player, to say the least, so we can totally picture him getting all fired up on the phone after his team pulled off the largest NBA playoff upset in 20 years. This little exchange also is a testament to how close the Celtics are as a team — everyone knew they wanted to share the victory with Thomas, who had battled through incredible adversity to help get Boston to this point in the postseason.

Thumbnail photo via David Banks/USA TODAY Sports Images