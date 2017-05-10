Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas Fined $25K For Incident With Wizards Fan In Game 3

Share this:

Isaiah Thomas’ wallet just got a little lighter.

The Boston Celtics point guard was fined $25,000 by the NBA for “directing inappropriate language toward a fan,” the league announced Wednesday.

The NBA's release on Isaiah Thomas being fined $25,000 for "directing inappropriate language toward a fan." pic.twitter.com/a8c8J1q0wN — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) May 10, 2017

The incident occurred during Game 3 of the Celtics’ second-round NBA playoff series against the Washington Wizards.

An Instagram video showed Thomas getting into an argument with a Wizards fan from the bench. Thomas appears to tell the fan, “I will (expletive) you up, and you know that. ”

Thomas and the Celtics have bigger things to worry about, though, as they suffered back-to-back blowout losses to the Wizards at the Verizon Center, and now find themselves tied in the series at two games apiece.

Game 5 will be back in Boston at TD Garden on Wednesday night.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images