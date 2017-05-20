Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas Ruled Out For Rest Of NBA Playoffs With Hip Injury

Share this:

Isaiah Thomas’ incredible 2017-17 season is over.

The All-NBA second teamer and All-Star was ruled out for the rest of the Boston Celtics playoff run due to a hip injury, which the team called a “re-aggravation of a right femoral-acetabular impingement with labral tear.”

The re-aggravation happened Friday during the C’s Game 2 loss in the Eastern Conference finals to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Isaiah has worked tirelessly to manage this injury since it first occurred,” Celtics chief medical officer Dr. Brian McKeon said in a press release. “The swelling increased during the first two games against Cleveland, and in order to avoid more significant long-term damage to his hip, we could no longer allow him to continue.”

The team also announced Thomas didn’t travel to Cleveland for Games 3 and 4. The Cavs lead the series 2-0.

