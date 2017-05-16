Boston Celtics

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Finishes Off Crazy Alley-Oop In Game 7 Vs. Wizards

by on Mon, May 15, 2017 at 10:06PM
1,207

The Boston Celtics needed a spark in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Washington Wizards, and Jaylen Brown delivered just that.

After breaking up a pass targeted for the post, Brown fleeted up the court, and his hustle was rewarded with an alley-oop pass from Marcus Smart.

The Celtics rookie showed off his exceptional athleticism with an acrobatic finish, which tied the ballgame at 72-72 and brought the TD Garden crowd to its feet. Boston went on to win 115-105.

The bright lights of the NBA playoffs don’t seem to bother the 20-year-old.

Click for Game 7 live blog >>

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN