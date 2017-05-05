Terry Rozier, Brandon Jennings Had Clashed Prior To Celtics-Wizards Game 3 Ejections

Terry Rozier and Brandon Jennings had some history before their most recent flare-up.
The Celtics guard and the Wizards guard were ejected Thursday from Game 3 of their teams’ Eastern Conference semifinals series after exchanging fouls, followed by a double technical foul, in the fourth quarter.
But it wasn’t the first time they had clashed on the court. This Game 1 incident previewed what was to come later.
The Wizards won Game 3 116-89, cutting the Celtics’ lead to 2-1 in their second-round NBA playoff series.
They’ll meet again Sunday in Game 4, with many watching Rozier and Jennings closely to see if they’re able to play nice.
They probably won’t.
Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP