Terry Rozier, Brandon Jennings Had Clashed Prior To Celtics-Wizards Game 3 Ejections

Terry Rozier and Brandon Jennings had some history before their most recent flare-up.

The Celtics guard and the Wizards guard were ejected Thursday from Game 3 of their teams’ Eastern Conference semifinals series after exchanging fouls, followed by a double technical foul, in the fourth quarter.

But it wasn’t the first time they had clashed on the court. This Game 1 incident previewed what was to come later.

Brandon Jennings went to step on Terry Rozier's shoe so he couldn't put it back on. Whatever it takes 😂 pic.twitter.com/RBTLD6494E — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 30, 2017

The Wizards won Game 3 116-89, cutting the Celtics’ lead to 2-1 in their second-round NBA playoff series.

They’ll meet again Sunday in Game 4, with many watching Rozier and Jennings closely to see if they’re able to play nice.

They probably won’t.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images