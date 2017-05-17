Celtics Vs. Cavs Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 1 Online

Share this:

The Eastern Conference finals are set. The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers will battle for a trip to the NBA Finals.

The Celtics reached the ECF thanks to a thrilling Game 7 win over the Washington Wizards in their Eastern Conference semifinals series. The Cavaliers, on the other hand, had a much smoother route.

Cleveland has yet to lose in the 2017 NBA playoffs, as it swept the Indiana Pacers in the opening round and followed suit against the Toronto Raptors in their second-round series. In fact, the Cavs haven’t played since May 7.

Isaiah Thomas and Co. will try to ride the momentum of their victory Monday night into Wednesday’s Game 1, while the Cavs will try to steal a game at TD Garden and extend their winning streak to nine games.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Cavaliers online.

When: Wednesday, May 17 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT

