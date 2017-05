Share this:

The Boston Celtics dropped Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night and must win Game 2 to have any chance of winning the series.

Going down 0-2 in the series with it soon shifting to Cleveland for the next two games would be an almost impossible situation for the C’s to recover from.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Cavaliers online.

When: Friday, May 19, at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT