Celtics Vs. Cavs Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 5 Online

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one win away from reaching the NBA Finals for a third consecutive season.

The Cavaliers own a 3-1 lead over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals, and will move on to face the Golden State Warriors with a win Thursday night at TD Garden.

With their backs against the wall, the Celtics will try to stave off elimination and force a Game 6 back in Cleveland on Saturday.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Cavaliers online.

When: Thursday, May 25 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images