Celtics Vs. Wizards Game 7 Live: Score Updates, Analysis, Highlights

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards will play the second Game 7 of the 2017 NBA playoffs Monday night at TD Garden with the winner earning the right to play the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals.

This second-round series has been remarkably close, as Celtics radio play-by-play voice Sean Grande pointed out on Twitter with some interesting stats.

Each team has won every game on its homecourt, and TD Garden has been particularly kind o the Celtics, who are averaging 125 points scored over their three home victories in this series.

Keep it right here for live score updates, analysis and highlights with our Game 7 live blog.

7:53 p.m.: The Celtics and Wizards have taken the floor for warmups. Tip-off is scheduled for just after 8 p.m. ET. Celtics coach Brad Stevens confirmed earlier this evening that he’ll use the same starting five as Game 6 (Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley, Jae Crowder, Al Horford, Amir Johnson).

7:33 p.m. ET: Wizards guard Bradley Beal was busy pregame perfecting his shooting stroke.

Bradley Beal getting in some pregame shooting. #Celtics pic.twitter.com/WGUWohRhHh — Nicholas W. Goss (@NickGossNESN) May 15, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images