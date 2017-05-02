Celtics Vs. Wizards Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 2 Online

Share this:

The Boston Celtics didn’t get off to the best of starts in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Washington Wizards, but the C’s rallied back to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The Wizards scored the first 16 points in Sunday afternoon’s game, but the Celtics went on to win 123-111 at TD Garden. Al Horford showed how valuable he is with 21 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds, and Isaiah Thomas scored a game-high 33 points, despite losing a tooth along the way.

Thomas since has had “significant” dental work done, but he’s expected to play in Tuesday’s Game 2 against John Wall and Co.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Wizards online.

When: Tuesday, May 2, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT Drama

