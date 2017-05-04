Celtics Vs. Wizards Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 3 Online

Share this:

The Washington Wizards have their backs against the wall heading into Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series with the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics protected home court in the first two contests at TD Garden, taking a 2-0 series lead thanks to back-to-back thrilling performances from Isaiah Thomas.

The Wizards will try to get back in the series Thursday night at the Verizon Center, while the C’s will try to win their seventh consecutive game.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Wizards online.

When: Thursday, May 4, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images