Celtics Vs. Wizards Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 6 Online

The Boston Celtics are one win away from advancing to the Eastern Conference finals, but getting that last victory could be easier said than done.

The C’s took back control of their second-round NBA playoff series against the Washington Wizards with a dominant Game 5 win. However, they will be at Verizon Center on Friday night, and the away team has yet to win in this series.

So, can Boston buck the trend?

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Wizards Game 6 online.

When: Friday, May 12, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

