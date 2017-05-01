Celtics Will Retire Paul Pierce’s No. 34 At TD Garden, Wyc Grousbeck Confirms

Share this:

The Boston Celtics have retired 22 numbers in their storied history. You soon can add another number to that list.

Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck confirmed news Monday that should be no surprise to fans: The team plans to retire Paul Pierce’s No. 34 jersey.

“(Pierce is) the last player to wear No. 34 for us,” Grousbeck told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” on Monday morning, via CBS Boston.

The Celtics haven’t retired a number since raising Cedric Maxwell’s No. 31 to the rafters in 2003. But Pierce certainly is deserving of the honor, having been named to 10 All-Star teams during his 15-year tenure in Boston and leading the C’s to an NBA title in 2008.

The 39-year-old forward, whose NBA career officially ended Sunday with the Los Angeles Clippers’ playoff loss, retires as the second-leading scorer in Celtics history and the club’s all-time leader in 3-pointers, free throws and steals.

Grousbeck didn’t reveal a date when the C’s will retire Pierce’s number but did reiterate he’d like for “The Truth” to work with the team in some capacity after retirement.

“There have been conversations in general by people close to him,” Grousbeck said. “But we haven’t been allowed to talk directly to Paul while he’s been playing. He’s made it clear he’ll always feel like a Celtic and this is his basketball home. I think he wants to come back. We’re a little busy right now, thank goodness, and we’ll speak to him when the time is right.”

