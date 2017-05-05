Celtics, Wizards Soon Could Join This List Of Top 10 NBA Fights

Share this:

This year’s Eastern Conference semifinal series between the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards hasn’t been the friendliest of affairs.

After nearly coming to blows during the regular season, the Celtics and Wizards picked up right where they left off in the playoffs. Three games in, their postseason series already has featured three ejections, a displaced tooth and a whole boatload of trash talk.

No punches have been thrown as of yet. But with the series set to go at least two more games — Boston takes a 2-1 lead into Sunday’s Game 4 — it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see tensions boil over between two teams that truly do not like each other.

With that in mind, it feels like a good time to take a look back at some of the greatest fights in NBA history — a list that includes one famous brawl involving Celtics legend Larry Bird. Click the link below to see the full list.

