Charles Barkley Calls Out Cavs For Not Respecting Celtics In Game 3

The Boston Celtics stunned the Cleveland Cavaliers 111-108 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday night, and LeBron James and Co. might have no one to blame but themselves.

The Cavs were heavy favorites entering the contest after blowing out the C’s in each of the series’ first two games, and it looked early like Cleveland again would have its way with Boston. The Celtics never quit, though, and Charles Barkley wondered during TNT’s postgame coverage if the Cavaliers were just too complacent.

"LeBron was not engaged tonight. They did not respect the Celtics." Chuck & @SHAQ weigh in on Game 3 in Cleveland. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Ahr8eXunsc — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 22, 2017

The Celtics trailed by as many as 21 points in the second half of Game 3 and were without their best player, Isaiah Thomas, who’s expected to miss the rest of the playoffs with a hip injury. It seemed like a forgone conclusion the Cavs would notch their 11th consecutive win this postseason, moving them to within one victory of their third straight NBA Finals appearance, but Cleveland perhaps took its foot off the gas after building a sizable lead, allowing Boston to steal the game with a comeback for the ages.