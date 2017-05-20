Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith Play ‘Go Fish’ During Cavs’ Rout Of Celtics In Game 2

Share this:

Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith have seen better basketball from the Boston Celtics.

The “NBA on TNT” analysts couldn’t be bothered to discuss the Celtics’ performance at halftime against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at TD Garden in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals. Boston was trailing 72-31 at the break, with the 41-point margin representing the most lopsided half in NBA postseason history.

So we’ll just have to forgive Barkley and Smith for playing “Go Fish” instead of breaking down highlights.

The Celtics ultimately lost 130-86, giving Cleveland a 2-0 series lead.

The teams will meet at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday night at Quicken Loans Arena in Game 3.

Perhaps that contest will be competitive enough to hold Barkley’s and Smith’s attention.