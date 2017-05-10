Charles Barkley Weighs In On Draymond Green Comments With Hilarious Analogy

Share this:

Tweet







Draymond Green tried to roast Kelly Olynyk earlier this week, but now he’s the one taking the heat.

The Golden State Warriors forward proclaimed Monday that Olynyk is a dirty player and insisted he’s lost all respect for the Boston Celtics big man. But Green carries his own reputation of making dirty plays on the court, a hypocrisy not lost on the NBA community.

During TNT’s NBA coverage Tuesday night, it was Charles Barkley’s turn to put Green on blast.

.@NBAonTNT trolling Draymond Green after he called Kelly Olynk dirty. Barkley: "That's like Shaq calling me fat…" pic.twitter.com/NFNO3wtygk — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) May 10, 2017

Those mind-boggling numbers aside — Green has 41 more technicals than Olynyk in just one more season of play — this is a pretty fantastic analogy from Barkley, and another great example of the pot calling the kettle black.

The Celtics threw their own jabs at Green on Tuesday, which prompted the Warriors instigator to fire back with a tweet about how good his team is playing. But no matter how many series Golden State sweeps, we’re guessing Green still is going to hear about his misguided remarks.

Thumbnail photo via John Reed/USA TODAY Sports Images