Chris Long Fired Up To Have LeGarrette Blount Join Him On Eagles

Two former New England Patriots will be plying their trade in Philadelphia this season.

Running back LeGarrette Blount agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Eagles on Wednesday, reuniting him with defensive end Chris Long, who signed a two-year deal with Philly earlier this offseason.

Judging by his Twitter account, Long seems thrilled to have Blount aboard.

LG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) May 17, 2017

Blount and Long both left the Patriots as free agents after playing key roles on New England’s Super Bowl LI championship team. Blount had his best season as a pro, setting career highs in all three rushing categories and a single-season franchise record for rushing touchdowns, and Long revived his career after battling injuries during his final two seasons in St. Louis.

The Patriots used trades, free agency and the NFL draft to replace both veterans. They swung a deal for defensive end Kony Ealy, signed running backs Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee to hefty contracts and using two of their four draft picks on pass rushers (Derek Rivers and Deatrich Wise).

