Chris Sale Chases MLB History On The Mound For Red Sox Vs. Rangers

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox take on the Texas Rangers in game 2 of the three-game series as Boston’s Chris Sale will attempt to break the record for most consecutive starts in major league baseball with 10 or more strikeouts.

Sale currently shares a tie for the MLB record with former Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez for a streak of eight consecutive starts with 10+ Ks.

Before the game manager John Farrell and pitching coach Carl Willis spoke about Sale’s historic start to 2017, and you can hear what they had to say in the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo from Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images