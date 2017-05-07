Chris Sale Has Emerged As A Leader For Red Sox, Both On And Off Field

Share this:

Chris Sale is one of the best pitchers in baseball. That’s been abundantly clear this season. But his contributions to the Boston Red Sox have gone beyond his performance on the mound.

Just a few weeks into his first season in Boston, the 28-year-old veteran has established himself as a leader both on the mound and in the clubhouse. Sale’s leadership was on display during his last outing, when he set the tone early amid a testy series against the Baltimore Orioles and helped lead the Red Sox to a 5-2 win.

Watch Tom Caron, Jim Rice and Steve Lyons discuss how Sale has stepped up in a leadership role in the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images