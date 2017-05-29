Chris Sale Says It’s ‘Weird’ To Play White Sox As Member Of Red Sox

Share this:

Tweet







The Chicago White Sox traded Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox this offseason, but he’s already back at his old stomping grounds.

The Red Sox headed to Chicago on Monday, and the left-hander had a chance to speak to the media at Guaranteed Rate Field before he starts the second game of the series Tuesday. Sale said it was “weird” to walk to the visitors’ clubhouse, but it’s been a positive experience overall.

“Just think back to all the games, all the memories, all the fun times, really,” Sale said of being back at his former home park. “I had a lot of good times here. A lot of friends still over there. I stopped in on my way in to say hey to a few guys. … This is where I spent the first six, seven years of my career, so a lot of good memories here.”

Hear more from Sale on “Red Sox Gameday Live” in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images