Chris Sale Unimpressed With His Own Great Stats, Wants Red Sox To Beat Athletics On Saturday

Chris Sale is more gamer than geek.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher is in the midst of an impressive run of starts, but he’s not in awe of himself since his team is struggling to consistently win games he pitches. Sale would prefer a win over an impressive statistical performance any day.

“Peripheral stats don’t matter in this game,” Sale said, as seen on “Red Sox First Pitch.” “I know people love crunching numbers and talking about this and that. They’re flashy, they’re cool, but at the end of the day, they don’t matter. Other than the win-loss record for your team, every other stat doesn’t matter. ”

Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports Images