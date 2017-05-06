Chris Young Provides Huge Offensive Lift In Red Sox’s 11-1 Win Over Twins

Share this:

Tweet







Chris Young isn’t an everyday starter for the Boston Red Sox, but the veteran outfielder made his start against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday count.

Young clubbed two home runs in Boston’s 11-1 rout of the Twins, his first two long balls of the season.

After the game, Young praised the Red Sox’s pitching and coaching staff for helping him keep his timing and be ready whenever his name his called.

To hear what Young had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images