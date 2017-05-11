Christian Vazquez Describes Journey Back To Red Sox Lineup After Tommy John Surgery

Share this:

Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez under went Tommy John surgery in 2015 and is now fully recovered and making an impact on offense and defense for Boston.

Vazquez played in 2016 but was not 100 percent and now he is playing confident after learning how to handle his body and deal with his injury.

In part two of his exclusive interview with Red Sox team historian Gordon Edes, Vazquez details his journey back to the starting lineup in 2017.

Watch part two of his interview in the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo from Mark L. Baer/USA TODAY Sports Images