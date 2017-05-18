Chuck D Wants Celtics To Break Out Kevin McHale Clothesline Vs. Cavs

Chuck D is hoping to see some 1980’s basketball during the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers kicked off the series Wednesday with Game 1 at TD Garden, and the Cavs beat up on the home team in a 117-104 win. However, if it were up to Public Enemy MC Chuck D, the Celtics would be the ones throwing hands.
Literally.
For those unfamiliar with the reference, former Celtics forward Kevin McHale clotheslined former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kurt Rambis during Game 4 of the 1984 NBA Finals, turning the rivalry into a physical one before Boston won that year’s championship in seven games. And although we don’t think a play like that would help the Celtics much in 2017, it did make for a pretty epic photo op.
Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images
