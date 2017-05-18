Chuck D Wants Celtics To Break Out Kevin McHale Clothesline Vs. Cavs

Share this:

Chuck D is hoping to see some 1980’s basketball during the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers kicked off the series Wednesday with Game 1 at TD Garden, and the Cavs beat up on the home team in a 117-104 win. However, if it were up to Public Enemy MC Chuck D, the Celtics would be the ones throwing hands.

Literally.

I expect the @celtics to get rowdy as f*ck this series. Like a McHale clothesline. The league without handchecking sometimes looks TOO FREE — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) May 18, 2017

For those unfamiliar with the reference, former Celtics forward Kevin McHale clotheslined former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kurt Rambis during Game 4 of the 1984 NBA Finals, turning the rivalry into a physical one before Boston won that year’s championship in seven games. And although we don’t think a play like that would help the Celtics much in 2017, it did make for a pretty epic photo op.

Kevin McHale clotheslines Kurt Rambis during the 1984 NBA Finals: pic.twitter.com/hvNLdG6IX1 — SI Vault (@si_vault) April 17, 2013

