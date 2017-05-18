Clint Bowyer’s Son Is Huge Kyle Busch Fan, You’ll Never Guess Why

Share this:

If there’s one unspoken rule in sports, it’s never root against you’re own family members. You know, unless somebody else has a sponsor you like better.

Clint Bowyer told FOX Sports 1’s “Race Hub” on Wednesday that his 2 1/2-year-old son, Cash, is a huge Kyle Busch supporter. Much like young NASCAR fans flocked to Jeff Gordon in the 1990s because of his rainbow-colored No. 24 race cars, Cash’s support for Busch stems from his love of the Joe Gibbs Racing driver’s M&M’s-sponsored No. 18 Toyota Camry.

Bowyer reportedly said nobody is as excited as Cash to see him when he gets out of his car after a race, though he’s usually excited to talk about Busch’s performance. So, when Busch recently had what Bowyer described as “the easiest wreck ever,” Cash wouldn’t stop asking if the former Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion was alright.

“I took off in my truck and we were running up to the grocery store to get some groceries and I called Kyle on the speaker phone. ‘Alright, Cash. Go ahead and ask him,’ ” Bowyer told FS1. “And Kyle’s like, ‘What’s up, Cash?’ ‘You OK? You crashed big!’ And he (Cash) was all worried about that.”

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver doesn’t seem to mind his son’s love affair with JGR, though. He said the fact that Cash enjoys racing, regardless of who he backs, gives him motivation to perform at his bests for as long as he can.

“But now that he’s there, I don’t want to quit until he’s old enough to know what happened and what all this was. … I want to do it long enough to where he understands and can be a part of it, take it in and realize it before it’s all gone,” Bowyer said, via FOX Sports.

Bowyer’s last race win came in 2012, before Cash was born, so his main goal is to return to victory lane and take a photo with his son so they have that memory when he’s older. Unfortunately for Cash, even though he’s a No. 18 fan, he probably wouldn’t be given candy in victory lane like Busch’s son was after the 2016 Brickyard 400.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images