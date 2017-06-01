Clippers’ Austin Rivers Blasts Glen Davis For Taking Shots At Doc Rivers

Share this:

Austin Rivers won’t stand for Glen Davis slandering the Los Angeles Clippers.

Davis has been outspoken about his dislike for Rivers’ father, Clippers head coach Doc Rivers, and recently said the father-son duo in Los Angeles has caused strife in the Clippers’ locker room.

Speaking on FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed” on Wednesday, Austin Rivers shut down Davis’ comments and took a few shots at the former Clippers forward in the process.

“That’s a bunch of BS,” Austin Rivers said. “That’s just Baby (Davis) talking … I’ve heard Baby say to me multiple times, ‘Oh man, you know why Doc is so good, Doc is so great.’ And then now he’s saying bad things about him. It’s a huge contradiction. And I don’t have a problem with Baby, me and Baby have always been cool, but it makes no sense to what he’s doing.

“Whatever he has between him and my pops, and you know Pops said the jokes about his weight and stuff like that,” continued the Clippers guard. “But let me ask you something. If someone is constantly out of shape, late, don’t remember plays, how the hell are you supposed to play? I don’t know where that even goes with the team. And that has nothing to do with him coming at my father. I really don’t care, that’s between him and my pops.”

We have a feeling Davis won’t be invited to any Rivers family parties.

