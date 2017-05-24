College Football Prospect Who Lied About Recruitment Might Not Be Real

The story of Unique Brissett II is pretty, well, unique.
Brissett claimed to be one of the nation’s top college football recruits with offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Miami, Maryland and Kentucky. He said he was a wide receiver at Globe Institute of Technology in New York and tweeted Monday that he just visited Michigan State.
But Luke Srodulski, who covers the Spartans for Land of 10, noticed something fishy about Brissett’s tweet.
But it gets even crazier because not only does it appear Brissett is lying about his offers, but he might not be a real person at all.
Andrew Ivins of 247Sports reported coaches at Miami and Kentucky had never contacted Brissett. Globe Institute of Technology closed before this school year even started. And SI.com’s Dan Gartland reported Brissett’s recruiting profiles have plenty of inconsistencies and his highlight video is of someone else.
Brissett’s NCSAsports.org profile was sketchy before Gartland asked around about it, as it has a picture of a player in a No. 56 jersey, despite the fact Brissett is listed as a wide receiver/running back. And when SI.com called Bronx Leadership Academy High School, where the profile claims Brissett went to high school, the secretary told Gartland she couldn’t reveal if Unique Brissett II was a student, but she did say the school didn’t have a football team.
His MaxPreps profile says he attended Eagle Academy in the Bronx, but a guidance counselor there told SI.com that Brissett was not a student there and that the school hadn’t had a football team for “at least five years.”
Brissett’s Instagram and Twitter accounts both have been deleted.
Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images
