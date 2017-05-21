Conor McGregor Calls Out Floyd Mayweather In Tweet, Wants To Fight Boxing Legend

Share this:

In case there was any doubt that UFC superstar and champion Conor McGregor wants to fight Floyd Mayweather, the Irishman called out Money May in a tweet Sunday to let him know he’s ready.

Solid work today.

Sign your end Floyd or you are just a mouth. pic.twitter.com/YWCqoHWA2B — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 21, 2017

McGregor applied last week for a professional boxing license in the state of Nevada, and his side of the negotiations for a potential superfight with Mayweather have been completed. It’s now Mayweather’s turn to iron out his side of the details and make the fight a reality.

It’s hard to imagine this fight never happening given all the money that will be involved. Getting there is the real challenge, but it appears a few important steps already have been taken, which is encouraging.

