Conor McGregor Calls Out Floyd Mayweather In Tweet, Wants To Fight Boxing Legend

In case there was any doubt that UFC superstar and champion Conor McGregor wants to fight Floyd Mayweather, the Irishman called out Money May in a tweet Sunday to let him know he’s ready.
McGregor applied last week for a professional boxing license in the state of Nevada, and his side of the negotiations for a potential superfight with Mayweather have been completed. It’s now Mayweather’s turn to iron out his side of the details and make the fight a reality.
It’s hard to imagine this fight never happening given all the money that will be involved. Getting there is the real challenge, but it appears a few important steps already have been taken, which is encouraging.
Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP