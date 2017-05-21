UFC

Conor McGregor Calls Out Floyd Mayweather In Tweet, Wants To Fight Boxing Legend

by on Sun, May 21, 2017 at 7:26PM
2,785

In case there was any doubt that UFC superstar and champion Conor McGregor wants to fight Floyd Mayweather, the Irishman called out Money May in a tweet Sunday to let him know he’s ready.

McGregor applied last week for a professional boxing license in the state of Nevada, and his side of the negotiations for a potential superfight with Mayweather have been completed. It’s now Mayweather’s turn to iron out his side of the details and make the fight a reality.

It’s hard to imagine this fight never happening given all the money that will be involved. Getting there is the real challenge, but it appears a few important steps already have been taken, which is encouraging.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN