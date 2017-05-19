Conor McGregor Takes Another Step Toward Making Floyd Mayweather Fight A Reality

Share this:

Conor McGregor seems to be doing what he can to ensure he ends up fighting Floyd Mayweather Jr.

McGregor applied Thursday for a professional boxing license in the state of Nevada, Nevada State Athletic Commission executive director Bob Bennett confirmed to ESPN.com. The news comes on the heels of McGregor confirming Wednesday that he has agreed to a deal for a potential boxing match against Mayweather.

It should be noted that McGregor’s application was incomplete due to missing medical documents, according to Bennett, but it doesn’t sound like that will be a huge issue to iron out. As such, the biggest hurdle to clear in finalizing the much-anticipated superfight figures to be in striking a deal with Mayweather. UFC president Dana White told ESPN on Thursday night that he plans to meet with Mayweather’s adviser, Al Haymon, next week.

“McGregor is younger, taller, has a longer reach and most of his wins in MMA have come by knockout, which shows he’s a talented striker,” Bennett told ESPN.com. “I think both are phenomenal fighters with exceptional skills.”

The decision to approve a boxing match between McGregor and Mayweather ultimately will be up to Nevada State Athletic Commission chairman and commissioners, according to Bennett, who added that he expects the bout would receive approval.

