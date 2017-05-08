Conor McGregor’s Newborn Son Already Is An Instagram Superstar

Conor McGregor’s son already is more popular than you and I.
McGregor and his longtime girlfriend, Dee Devlin, welcomed a baby boy to the world Friday, and the UFC champion wasted little time in introducing him to everyone via social media.
But McGregor didn’t just post a couple of photos of the little guy. Conor Jack McGregor Jr. already has his own verified Instagram account that’s apparently run by the new happy parents.
There weren’t any photos posted to Conor Jr.’s account as of Monday afternoon, but at least we all can sleep easy knowing we’ll be able to track his progress from diapers to the octagon, assuming Dad shows him a thing or two.
Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images
