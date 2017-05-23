Cortez Kennedy, Pro Football Hall Of Fame Defensive Tackle, Dies At 48

Share this:

One of the NFL’s most feared defensive linemen has passed away much too soon.

Former Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Cortez Kennedy died Tuesday at age 48, the Orlando Police Department announced.

Orlando police confirmed they are investigating Kennedy’s death but said there is “nothing suspicious to report” about his demise, according to ESPN.

Kennedy starred at the University of Miami before going third overall to Seattle in the 1990 NFL Draft. He played his entire 11-year career with the Seahawks, earning eight Pro Bowl nods while racking up 58 career sacks and serving as an elite run-stopper. He was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1992 and selected to the NFL’s 1990s All-Decade team.

Kennedy was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012 and had his No. 96 retired by Seattle in the same year.

The Seahawks released a statement on social media shortly after Kennedy’s passing.

Our statement on the passing of Cortez Kennedy. pic.twitter.com/yVtBfMdyp5 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 23, 2017

Several current and former NFL players also took to social media to pay their respects to Kennedy, including Houston Texans defensive tackle Vince Wilfork, who called him a “mentor” and “close friend.”

This is one of my saddest days in my life to hear this news about Cortez Kennedy. He was my mentor and close friend and today is a struggle — Vince Wilfork (@wilfork75) May 23, 2017

Gentle Giant who embraced & loved his teammates, even undeserving rookies. Love you Tez pic.twitter.com/3yVCI34RUe — Brock Huard (@BrockESPN) May 23, 2017

Wow I can't believe Cortez is gone at 48. I can say that he was one of the nicest professional… https://t.co/pQun9j1YGZ — The Enforcer (@Kam_Chancellor) May 23, 2017

R.I.P Cortez Kennedy… Gone way too early. Thanks for always sharing knowledge to a young buck like me… #TheU — Reggie Wayne (@ReggieWayne_17) May 23, 2017

Shocked at Cortez Kennedy passing..1 of the most talented players I ever recruited or coached…a fun loving person a sad day.. — Jimmy Johnson (@JimmyJohnson) May 23, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images