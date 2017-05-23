NFL

Could Redskins Use Another Franchise Tag On Kirk Cousins In 2018?

by on Tue, May 23, 2017 at 7:01PM
Conventional wisdom suggests the Washington Redskins have a tough decision to make when it comes to quarterback Kirk Cousins after this season.

Or not.

Cousins wants a long-term deal and the Redskins haven’t exactly committed to him, hitting the QB with the franchise tag two years in a row. And Redskins team president Bruce Allen revealed Monday that the franchise might hit him with a third, per CSN Mid-Atlantic’s JP Finlay, via The Sports Daily.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images

