Could Redskins Use Another Franchise Tag On Kirk Cousins In 2018?

Conventional wisdom suggests the Washington Redskins have a tough decision to make when it comes to quarterback Kirk Cousins after this season.
Or not.
Cousins wants a long-term deal and the Redskins haven’t exactly committed to him, hitting the QB with the franchise tag two years in a row. And Redskins team president Bruce Allen revealed Monday that the franchise might hit him with a third, per CSN Mid-Atlantic’s JP Finlay, via The Sports Daily.
