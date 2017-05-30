Cowboys’ Nolan Carroll Arrested On DWI Charge After His Own Welcome Party

Share this:

Tweet







Nolan Carroll’s Dallas Cowboys tenure is not off to a great start.

Carroll, who signed a three-year, $10 million contract with Dallas in March, was arrested early Monday morning and charged with driving while intoxicated, police told The Dallas Morning News.

The authorities did not specify why Carroll had been pulled over or what he had been doing before getting behind the wheel, but a bar located near where he was stopped hosted a “Welcome to Dallas Celebration” for the cornerback Sunday night.

Carroll joined the Cowboys after three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. Before that, he spent his first four NFL seasons with the Miami Dolphins, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

The Cowboys offer free Uber rides to players who believe they have had too much to drink, according to The Dallas Morning News. A team spokesman said the Cowboys “are aware of the situation and are gathering information at this time.”

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images