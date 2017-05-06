Craig Breslow Explains How Technology Helped Him Stay In Baseball

Share this:

Craig Breslow was a star in the Boston Red Sox’s bullpen in 2013, putting together a 1.81 ERA over 61 games and 59 2/3 innings. But baseball players can’t be good forever.

The left-hander’s stats dropped off after that to a point where the Miami Marlins demoted him last May and eventually released him before the Texas Rangers did the same. So Breslow, who has a degree in molecular biophysics and biochemistry from Yale, turned to science and technology to help him improve.

Using a 3D camera, the 36-year-old changed his arm slot and looked at other players to try to emulate their throwing motion. It changed Breslow’s game enough that he got plenty of interest this offseason and wound up with the Minnesota Twins, who the Red Sox were facing Saturday.

NESN’s Guerin Austin caught up with Breslow before Saturday’s contest. See what he had to say in the video from “Red Sox First Pitch” above.

