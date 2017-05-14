Craig Kimbrel Keeping It Simple, Overpowering Opponents To Start Season

Share this:

Craig Kimbrel has been dominant to start the 2017 season.

The Boston Red Sox closer has converted on all 11 save opportunities and has a minuscule 1.08 ERA.

Not only has Kimbrel been racking up the saves, but he’s been doing it in overpowering fashion. Red Sox manager John Farrell accredited Kimbrel’s hot start to simply getting back to basics.

To hear more from Farrell, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images