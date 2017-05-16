Woman Survives Violent Wreck Despite Car Being Literally Split In Half

Share this:

When a car crash results in virtually every piece of the vehicles involved scattered across a highway, chances are there will be no survivors. A wreck near Cloverdale, Calif., though, proved anything is possible.

The collision happened on Highway 101 Saturday morning, and resulted in a Toyota Sequoia’s hood being crunched into the front seat, and a Chevrolet Malibu being literally split in half, according to the Santa Rosa Press Democrat. Remarkably, the drivers involved sustained only minor-to-moderate injuries, despite Kevin Fenty, the driver of the Sequoia, being ejected from the vehicle.

The aftermath of the crash can be seen in a video, reportedly recorded by former Air Force ambulance driver Tom Bond, that was uploaded to the Press Democrat’s YouTube on Sunday.

The wreck happened after Fenty drove the Sequoia over the center line and struck the Malibu, driven by Apol Lansang, head-on on the passenger side, according to the California Highway Patrol, via the Press Democrat. Half of the Malibu was sent into an embankment, while the the driver’s half sat on the road with Lansang still inside.

“The scene was, it was pretty intense,” CHP Sgt. Jason Bahlman told the Press Democrat. “It was definitely one of the most severely damaged cars I’ve ever seen.”

The cause of the accident reportedly still is under investigation, although drugs are believed to be a factor.