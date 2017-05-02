Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Champions League Records With Hat Trick For Real Madrid

Share this:

Cristiano Ronaldo never tires of scoring goals and breaking records.

The soccer superstar scored a hat trick Tuesday in Real Madrid’s 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals. In doing so, Ronaldo, the reigning Ballon d’Or and FIFA World Player of the Year Award winner, enhanced his legend in European soccer’s elite competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the 1st player with 3 #UCL hat tricks in the knockout stage & the 1st with hat tricks in consecutive UCL knockout games https://t.co/H5Be533gEF — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 2, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo has set a new CL record for most goals scored in home matches (53), surpassing Lionel Messi’s total #UCL pic.twitter.com/NLr4etIOod — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) May 2, 2017

Update – Cristiano Ronaldo has set a new EC/CL record for most goals in semi-finals. He now has 12 goals in 18 SF appearances #UCL pic.twitter.com/6X2sKzSgf0 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) May 2, 2017

Here’s a running tally of the Champions League records Ronaldo currently owns.

Cristiano Ronaldo – CL Records

Most goals: 103

Most home goals: 54

Most away goals: 47

Most KO stage goals: 52

Most assists: 31#UCL pic.twitter.com/ZEX3duClHJ — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) May 2, 2017

Real Madrid is hoping to become the first team to successfully defend its Champions League title.

With Ronaldo perpetually in record-setting form, it’s hard to see anyone stopping the Spanish giant from making fresh history.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/UEFA.tv