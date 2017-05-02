Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Champions League Records With Hat Trick For Real Madrid

by on Tue, May 2, 2017 at 5:02PM
Cristiano Ronaldo never tires of scoring goals and breaking records.

The soccer superstar scored a hat trick Tuesday in Real Madrid’s 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals. In doing so, Ronaldo, the reigning Ballon d’Or and FIFA World Player of the Year Award winner, enhanced his legend in European soccer’s elite competition.

Here’s a running tally of the Champions League records Ronaldo currently owns.

Real Madrid is hoping to become the first team to successfully defend its Champions League title.

With Ronaldo perpetually in record-setting form, it’s hard to see anyone stopping the Spanish giant from making fresh history.

